Sheikh Naim Qassem: Hezbollah’s Weapons Are for Defending Lebanon — America Is Complicit in Israel’s Crimes

Ayon sa ulat na iniulat ng Ahensyang Pandaigdigang Balita ng Ahl al-Bayt (sumakanila nawa ang kapayapaan) -: Balitang ABNA :- Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, spoke at a memorial ceremony for the martyr commander Sayyed Fouad Shukr in Beirut. He emphasized that:

Dual Mission: Hezbollah operates on two parallel tracks — armed resistance against Israeli occupation and political engagement to build the Lebanese state. Neither path replaces the other.

Role in Governance: Resistance is a pillar of state-building. Hezbollah facilitated the election of Joseph Aoun as president, showing its constructive role in governance.

Origins of Resistance: Hezbollah emerged as a response to Israeli occupation and filled the gap left by the Lebanese army, leading to the liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000.

Weapons as National Power: Hezbollah’s arms are solely for resisting Israel and are considered a source of national strength. Calls to surrender them are seen as attempts to hand Lebanon over to Israel.

Post-Battle Agreement: After the “Awli al-Baas” battle, an agreement was reached — allegedly requested by Israel — for Hezbollah to withdraw from south of the Litani River and allow the Lebanese army to take control. Hezbollah views this as a victory, but accuses Israel of violating the terms.

American Involvement: The U.S. is accused of sabotaging Lebanon’s stability and supporting Israeli aggression. Sheikh Qassem criticized U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein for failing to ensure Israel’s compliance.

Existential Threats: Lebanon faces threats not only from Israel but also from ISIS and U.S. interference. Hezbollah claims its resistance is essential for national survival.

Tribute to Martyrs: He honored Sayyed Fouad Shukr as a founding military commander of Hezbollah and praised his contributions in Lebanon, Bosnia, and the 2006 war.

Palestinian Cause: He mourned the martyrdom of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and condemned international silence over atrocities in Gaza.

Call to Action: He urged the Lebanese government to fulfill its duties — stopping aggression and rebuilding — and warned against foreign plots to weaken Lebanon.

