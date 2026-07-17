Ayon sa Ahensyang Pandaigdigang Balita ng Ahl al-Bayt (sumakanila nawa ang kapayapaan) -: Balitang ABNA24:-Lebanese Documentary Filmmaker and Journalist: The Assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei Led to Iranian National Unity, and It Was America's Miscalculation.

A Lebanese documentary filmmaker and journalist stated that the assassination of Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei inadvertently strengthened national unity among Iranians. He emphasized that this act was a major miscalculation by the United States, as it did not weaken the Islamic Republic but instead galvanized the Iranian people around their leadership and revolutionary ideals. The journalist noted that the massive funeral processions and widespread popular participation were clear evidence of this unified spirit.

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