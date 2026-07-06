Video| Greek Media Activist Among the Mourners: "I Am Living a Part of History"

Ayon sa Ahensyang Pandaigdigang Balita ng Ahl al-Bayt (sumakanila nawa ang kapayapaan) -: Balitang ABNA24:-Greek Media Activist Among the Mourners: "I Am Living a Part of History".

Greek media activist "Sissy Frako" , upon witnessing the passionate presence of the people at the funeral ceremony of the martyr leader of the Revolution, was deeply moved by the emotional atmosphere and said: "Oh my God... I am living a part of history; it makes me want to cry." She closely narrated the grandeur of the people's presence and the wave of emotions prevailing over the ceremony—a scene that, according to her, she will never forget.

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